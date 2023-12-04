A family with two children was returned from the occupied territory

A family with two children was returned from the temporarily occupied territories.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson regional military administration, announced this.

According to him, now the family is in a safe place. Doctors and psychologists work with her.

The Save Ukraine organization, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, guardianship and guardianship authorities, and the Childrenʼs Service worked on the familyʼs return home.