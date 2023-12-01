Two children were returned from the occupation together with their parents

The Save Ukraine team took two children with their parents from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

Mykola Kuleba, the founder and director of the Save Ukraine organization, writes about this.

The occupation "authorities" forced parents to change their childrenʼs Ukrainian birth certificates to Russian-style documents. They tried to put the childrenʼs father on the military register.

Save Ukraine

The family still managed to leave the occupation. She is safe now.

In total, the Save Ukraine team managed to return 213 Ukrainian children from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories.