“Rheinmetall” will supply artillery shells worth €142 million to Ukraine

The German defense plant “Rheinmetall” received an order for the production of 155-mm artillery shells for Ukraine for €142 million. Ammunition will be delivered in 2025.

This was reported by the press service of the plant.

Tens of thousands of artillery ammunition for Ukraine was ordered by one of the NATO partner countries, but it is not specified which one. The concern added that the production and delivery of about 40 000 ammunition for Ukraine from a pre-order will take place in 2024.

The projectiles will be manufactured by Rheinmetall Expal Munitions, the groupʼs recently acquired Spanish subsidiary.