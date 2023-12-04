“Rheinmetall” will supply artillery shells worth €142 million to Ukraine

The German defense plant “Rheinmetall” received an order for the production of 155-mm artillery shells for Ukraine for €142 million. Ammunition will be delivered in 2025.
This was reported by the press service of the plant.
Tens of thousands of artillery ammunition for Ukraine was ordered by one of the NATO partner countries, but it is not specified which one. The concern added that the production and delivery of about 40 000 ammunition for Ukraine from a pre-order will take place in 2024.
The projectiles will be manufactured by Rheinmetall Expal Munitions, the groupʼs recently acquired Spanish subsidiary.
- Rheinmetall is a German defense concern, one of the largest manufacturers of military equipment and weapons in Germany and Europe. The concern produces, in particular, Panther, Leopard tanks, Marder BMPs and PzH 2000 howitzers.
- The German arms concern “Rheinmetall” plans to launch the production of armored vehicles in Ukraine as early as 2024. The company expects to be able to conclude an agreement with Ukraine on the production of Fuchs armored personnel carriers and Lynx infantry fighting vehicles by the beginning of next year. According to the plan, the first Fuchs will leave the assembly line within 6-7 months, and the first Lynx within 12-13 months.