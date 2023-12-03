The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has started an investigation into the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office began investigating the video of the execution of unarmed Ukrainian soldiers. According to preliminary data, it happened near Stepove in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

The video captured the moment when a group of people in Russian uniforms shot two unarmed servicemen in the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who surrendered as prisoners. The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a grave international crime.

A pre-trial investigation was started based on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.