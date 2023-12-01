Media: In Russia, another explosion occurred on the bypass of the Baikal-Amur highway — this is the second stage of SBU operation

Another explosion took place in Russian Buryatia on the bypass of the Baikal-Amur highway, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) may be behind it.

As Ukrinform writes with reference to sources, after the explosion on the night of November 30, the Russians began to use the bypass track that goes through the so-called Chertov Bridge. However, today, December 1, it was blown up — when the train was moving across the 35-meter bridge, the explosives planted under it went off. Six tanks caught fire. This is the second stage of the special operation of SBU to disable the railway line, which is used to transport, in particular, weapons.

Meanwhile, the Russian Investigative Committee began to investigate the first explosion in the tunnel of the Baikal-Amur highway, which occurred the day before. The investigative committee opened a case under the article "terrorist attack". Kommersant writes that according to the investigation, a device exploded in the tunnel under the fuel tank that the train was carrying.