Babelʼs sources: SBU blew up the railway connecting Russia and China

On the night of November 30 on the Russian Baikal-Amur highway in the Severomuy tunnel named after Bessolov, in Buryatia, there was an explosion. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is behind this detonation, as Babel sources informed.

This tunnel is actually the only major railway route between Russia and China. It is used in particular for military supplies. At night, during the movement of a freight train, 4 explosive devices went off there. Now traffic through the tunnel is paralyzed, sources say.

Railway workers and the Federal Security Bureau (FSB) are working on the spot.

The Russian Telegram channel “Baza” writes about the alleged closing of the cable network in the tunnel, but also notes that the driver of the freight train heard a "pop". Out of 50 wagons, three tanks were damaged — one of them burned out completely. Later, 200 meters of cable line were burned out on one of the sections of the track, and a fuel leak was noticed in the fourth car.

"At the moment, recovery and fire trains are operating in the tunnel — there are no delays in the movement of passenger trains. The Severomuy tunnel is the longest in Russia for railways — 15 343 meters," Baza writes.