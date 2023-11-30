Reuters: The US has postponed the delivery of GLSDB missiles to 2024

The United States of America is postponing the delivery of the GLSDB batch to Ukraine for next year, which is a hybrid of an aerial bomb and an M26 unguided missile with a flight range of 160 kilometers.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to informed sources.

"We expect to provide this key capability in early 2024, following a successful test," a Pentagon official told the agency.

The delivery to the US by Boeing, GLSDBʼs general contractor, will take place in late December, followed by several months of testing before being sent to Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said.

Reuters sources claim that the US has not yet delivered any GLSDB missile bombs to Ukraine.