Russia again attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles — air defense destroyed everything

On the night of November 29, the Russians launched 21 Shahed attack surface-to-air missiles and three Kh-59 guided air missiles over Ukraine.

Within Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya and Khmelnytskyi regions, all targets were destroyed, including two missiles in the Mykolaiv region. The third one did not achieve the desired goal.

The main direction of the drone strike is Khmelnytskyi, the missiles are the south of the country.