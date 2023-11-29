Russia again attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles — air defense destroyed everything

On the night of November 29, the Russians launched 21 Shahed attack surface-to-air missiles and three Kh-59 guided air missiles over Ukraine.
Within Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya and Khmelnytskyi regions, all targets were destroyed, including two missiles in the Mykolaiv region. The third one did not achieve the desired goal.
The main direction of the drone strike is Khmelnytskyi, the missiles are the south of the country.
- On the night of November 25 , Russia attacked Ukraine with a record number of Shahed drones. The launches of almost 75 drones were recorded. Of them, the Air Defense Forces shot down 74. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, they destroyed the Kh-59 guided air missile.
- Anti-aircraft defense worked in at least six regions: Kyiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad. Most of the drones were destroyed in the Kyiv region — 66 targets were eliminated.