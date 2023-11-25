Russia attacked Kyiv with a record number of Shahed drones

On the night of November 25, the Russian military released a record number of Shahed attack drones over Ukraine. The main target of the attack was Kyiv. There, they shot down 66 drones out of 75 (the total number launched across the country).

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Pechersk district of Kyiv, the debris of the downed drone fell on an open area, and in Solomyansk — on a kindergarten and a residential building. Two women were trapped in the destroyed home. In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell on a four-story building, in Dniprovskyi, a small debris fell on the stairwell of the upper floor.

Five people were injured, including an 11-year-old child. Three of them have acute reactions to stress, two have cut wounds of the limbs.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

After the shelling in Kyiv, 77 residential buildings and 120 institutions were left without power due to the blackout of one overhead line. Restoration work is ongoing.

Overnight, the occupiers launched approximately 75 Shahed attack drones. Of them, 74 were destroyed. The drones flew in waves, in numerous groups, from different directions, constantly changing course. Also, in Dnipropetrovsk region, a guided air missile Kh-59 was destroyed. In the south, three Shahed drones were shot down: one in Mykolaiv Oblast and two in Kirovohrad Oblast. Defense forces eliminated seven Russian drones in the sky over Sumy region, writes regional military administration. One drone was shot down in Cherkasy.