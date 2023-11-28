The Russians shelled Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region. There are dead, among them a child

At noon, the Russians shelled the city of Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region. As a result of the artillery strike, three people died, including a seven-year-old girl.

This was reported by the press service of the Sumy regional prosecutorʼs office.

The Russians destroyed at least five private houses in the city. The bodies of two dead women and two wounded men were recovered from the rubble. In addition, a man and his seven-year-old stepdaughter were injured in their own car. Later, the girl died in the hospital.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Сумська обласна прокуратура / Facebook

According to preliminary data, the city was shelled with rocket launchers.