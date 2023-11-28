The Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk region. There is a deceased

On the morning of November 28, the Russians attacked a five-story building in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of artillery shelling, a 63-year-old man was killed, and two women, aged 63 and 65, were also injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

People may still be under the rubble of the building. In addition, at night, the occupiers hit Kryvyi Rih with a rocket. The details are currently being installed, so far no casualties have been reported.

The Russians also launched a missile attack on the territory of the enterprise in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurшy Malashko informed. According to preliminary data, one person was slightly injured as a result of the shelling, and the blast wave also damaged the store.

The type of missile is currently being specified. Previously, it was one of the modifications of the Iskander ballistic missile.