Poland appealed to Ukraine to fulfill the demands of Polish carriers

The Minister of Infrastructure of Poland Andrzej Adamczyk appealed to his Ukrainian colleague Oleksandr Kubrakov with a call for Ukraine to meet the demands of Polish carriers, who have been blocking the movement of trucks at the border since November 6.

The press service of the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure writes about this.

In a letter to the Ukrainian minister, Andrzej Adamchyk wrote that the Ukrainian side should "urgently take measures", including eliminating mandatory registration in the electronic queue of vehicles returning from Ukraine to the EU without cargo at at least two checkpoints: "Zosyn-Uscylug " and "Nyzhankovychy-Malkhovice".

Also, the Polish Minister of Infrastructure appealed to the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Velian, with a request to create a joint committee to analyze the impact of road transport liberalization on the European market.

He also sent an appeal to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, with a request to support his appeal to the government of Ukraine to cancel the electronic queue system.

Poland is preparing for the meeting of the EU Transport Council on December 4 in Brussels and wants one of the main topics of the negotiations to be the discussion of the consequences of the liberalization of transport between Ukraine and the European Union.

What is happening on the Ukrainian-Polish border?

On November 6, Polish carriers staged a strike at the border with Ukraine, blocking three checkpoints for the passage of trucks: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorogusk — Yagodin". The picketers are demanding a ban on the registration of transport companies with foreign capital in Poland, as a result of which Polish entrepreneurs are being pushed out of the market. The Poles reject the joint proposals of the European Commission, Ukraine and Poland and demand a return to the permit system. The Ukrainian side stated that this demand cannot be fulfilled, and the Directorate of the European Commission emphasized that such an issue cannot be the subject of this meeting. On November 16 , Slovak carriers joined Polish colleagues.

According to the assessment of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, the losses suffered by the Ukrainian economy due to the Polish protesters already amount to more than €400 million. Two Ukrainian carriers died during the protest at the border.