Elon Musk held an online broadcast with Prime Minister Netanyahu in Israel and acknowledged the need to destroy Hamas

During his visit to Israel, American billionaire Elon Musk conducted an online stream with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
This is reported by “The Times of Israel" and “i24".
During the live broadcast, Musk said he had "no choice" but to destroy Hamas to ensure a better future for the Gaza Strip, and agreed that the group has genocidal intentions against the Jewish people. Musk also acknowledged that Israel is making efforts to minimize the number of civilian casualties during the war with Hamas.
According to Musk, he would like to help rebuild Gaza after the war, because reconstruction is an important step to prevent war in the future.
- In early November 2023, Elon Musk endorsed a post that "Jewish communities are spreading hatred against white people," and then Media Matters for America found ads on X next to posts that quoted Hitler, glorified the Nazis, and denied the Holocaust.
- After that, advertisers including Disney, IBM, Warner Brothers and Apple suspended their ads on the platform, and Musk filed a lawsuit against Media Matters for America.
- On November 27, after accusations of anti-Semitism, Elon Musk arrived in Israel. Together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he visited the southern Kfar Az kibbutz, where at least 52 residents were killed by Hamas militants on October 7. There, Musk was told the story of the murders in the settlement and was shown the consequences of the attack.