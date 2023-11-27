Elon Musk held an online broadcast with Prime Minister Netanyahu in Israel and acknowledged the need to destroy Hamas

During his visit to Israel, American billionaire Elon Musk conducted an online stream with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This is reported by “The Times of Israel" and “i24".

During the live broadcast, Musk said he had "no choice" but to destroy Hamas to ensure a better future for the Gaza Strip, and agreed that the group has genocidal intentions against the Jewish people. Musk also acknowledged that Israel is making efforts to minimize the number of civilian casualties during the war with Hamas.

IDF Spokesperson

According to Musk, he would like to help rebuild Gaza after the war, because reconstruction is an important step to prevent war in the future.