Elon Musk arrived in Israel after accusations of anti-Semitism

American billionaire Elon Musk came to Israel.
This was reported by “The Times of Israel" and the press service of the Prime Minister.
Elon Musk met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visited with him the southern Kibbutz Kfar Az, where Hamas militants killed at least 52 residents on October 7. There, Musk was told the story of the murders in the settlement and was shown the consequences of the attack.
Musk is scheduled to meet with President Isaac Herzog and relatives of hostages taken by the militants. The Israeli president reported that the main topic of conversation should be the fight against the rise of anti-Semitism on the Internet.
- In early November 2023, Elon Musk endorsed a post that "Jewish communities are spreading hatred against white people," and then Media Matters for America found ads on X next to posts that quoted Hitler, glorified the Nazis, and denied the Holocaust.
- After that, advertisers including Disney, IBM, Warner Brothers and Apple suspended their ads on the platform, and Musk filed a lawsuit against Media Matters for America.