Elon Musk arrived in Israel after accusations of anti-Semitism

American billionaire Elon Musk came to Israel.

This was reported by “The Times of Israel" and the press service of the Prime Minister.

Elon Musk met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visited with him the southern Kibbutz Kfar Az, where Hamas militants killed at least 52 residents on October 7. There, Musk was told the story of the murders in the settlement and was shown the consequences of the attack.

Musk is scheduled to meet with President Isaac Herzog and relatives of hostages taken by the militants. The Israeli president reported that the main topic of conversation should be the fight against the rise of anti-Semitism on the Internet.