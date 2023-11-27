New Zealand to end smoking ban for generations to come. This should reduce taxes

New Zealand is lifting the worldʼs first smoking ban for the next generation to cut taxes.

“The Guardian” writes about it.

In 2022, the country passed a groundbreaking law banning the sale of tobacco to people born on January 1, 2009 or later. The law was supposed to prevent deaths from smoking and save billions of dollars for the health care system. It would enter into force already in July 2024.

However, as part of a coalition agreement with the New Zealand First National party, the New Zealand National Party agreed to repeal the law, including amendments to drastically reduce the amount of nicotine allowed in tobacco products and sell them only through specialist tobacco shops, as well as the age limit. This should help attract more money to the countryʼs budget.

New finance minister Nicola Willis said the ban would be lifted by March 2024. According to health officials, this step will lead to the death of "thousands of people".