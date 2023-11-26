General Staff: The Russian army lost more than a thousand soldiers in a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of November 26.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have lost approximately 1,070 soldiers killed, 11 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, 23 artillery systems and two anti-aircraft guns, one anti-aircraft gun, 29 vehicles and one special vehicle. The report also mentions the destruction of 93 drones. Most likely, this number takes into account the 74 Shahed that were shot down on the night of November 25.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

As for the situation at the front, the Russian troops do not stop trying to surround Avdiivka with the support of aviation. According to the General Staff, 58 combat clashes took place at the front during the past day. In total, the enemy launched four missile and 109 air strikes, as well as 59 artillery and anti-aircraft fire at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.