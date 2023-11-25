Russia attacked Ukraine with black Shahed drones. What is their specialty

The Russians used Shahed drones of an unusual black color, which contain material that absorbs the radar signal , during the night attack on November 25. The Air Force explained that in this way the Russians want to complicate the work of Ukrainian air defense.

Air Force Spokesman Yuriy Ignat said on the air of the telethon that these are the same Shahed-136 drones that the Russians used to bombard Ukraine on several occasions, but now they paint them black to make them less visible.

"They have been improving the UAVs they got from Iran and the ones they make themselves, using certain composite materials for the reflective surface. Now we see that we have used carbon material that absorbs the radar signal," Yuriy Ignat explained.

Despite the probable external similarity, these "shaheds" are not a new reactive modification of Iranian drones.

"These are not reactive. Iran showed a promising model of this "shaheed", it is not known how many of them are produced and what will be the fate of this jet UAV," Ignat said.

Despite the update of drones, the defenders of the sky were able to destroy almost all drones launched at night over Ukraine.