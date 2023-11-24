The President of Latvia came to Ukraine on an unannounced visit and announced aid for the Chernihiv region

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevičs arrived in Ukraine on November 24 with an unannounced visit.
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
During the meeting, Rinkevichs discussed bilateral relations and support from the EU and NATO with the President of Ukraine.
"Latvia has been and always will be a determined helper and friend of Ukraine in its struggle for freedom," the President of Latvia emphasized.
He also visited several facilities in the Chernihiv region that were being rebuilt with Latvian funds. According to him, the government of Latvia provided €5 million this year for the reconstruction of the Chernihiv region after hostilities, and plans to allocate the same amount next year.
- Latvia is one of the countries that has consistently helped and supported Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Latvia transferred weapons and personal equipment to Ukraine, including unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition, anti-tank weapons and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. The Diet of Latvia recognized Russian aggression as genocide of the Ukrainian people, and Russia as a state that supports terrorism.
- In August, Latvia joined the "security guarantees" for Ukraine. These guarantees include the supply of modern military equipment, the training of the Ukrainian military, the exchange of intelligence and assistance in the field of cyber defense.