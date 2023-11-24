The former head of the State Property Fund Dmytro Sennychenko is now also suspected of laundering 10 billion

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) renewed the suspicion against the former head of the State Property Fund (SPF) Dmytro Sennychenko — now he is also suspected of laundering 10 billion hryvnias.

NABU announced this on November 24.

Sennychenko acts as a manager and organizer in this case. The following also appear in the case (the positions are indicated at the time of the crime):

a person close to Sennychenko is a co-organizer;

Sennychenkoʼs advisor;

two in at. Director of "Odesa Port Plant" (in different periods);

in. at. head of "United Mining and Chemical Company";

two owners of the company that won the bidding for "Odesa Port Plant";

two more accomplices.

Dmytro Sennychenko headed the State Property Fund in September 2019, he was dismissed on February 17, 2022. On March 22, 2023, Sennychenko received suspicion. He is accused of organizing a criminal group, which during 2019-2021 seized almost 500 million hryvnias of state-owned enterprises — "Odesa Port Plant" and "United Mining and Chemical Company." Dmytro Sennychenko is now wanted (in October 2022, he was spotted on the French Riviera).