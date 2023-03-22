The former head of the State Property Fund Dmytro Sennychenko was suspected. The case concerns losses to the state of 500 million

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) declared the suspicion to the former head of the State Property Fund Dmytro Sennychenko. He is accused of organizing a criminal group, which during 2019-2021 seized more than half a billion hryvnias from the state-owned companies "Odesa Port Plant" and "United Mining and Chemical Company".

NABU reported this on March 22.

The amount of bribe received by the members of this "organization" during the entire period of control over the plant exceeds 2 billion hryvnias.

The following are involved in the case:

the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine — the head and organizer of a criminal organization;

a person close to him is a co-organizer;

adviser to the chairman of the State Property Fund;

two in at. Director of "Odesa Port Plant" (in different periods);

the acting head of the "United Mining and Chemical Company";

two owners of companies that won the auction for the "Odesa Port Plant";

two natural persons are accomplices.

There are two episodes in the case. The first concerns corruption at the Odesa Port Plant. According to the investigation, at the beginning of 2020, Sennychenko succeeded in electing loyal members of the plantʼs supervisory board, who later appointed a member of a criminal organization as the plantʼs director. From May 2020 to October 2021, the actors in the case illegally continued agreements on the processing of gas into urea and ammonia with companies under their control.

Then they signed a contract with a predetermined company, which agreed to work with the plant under the old conditions, without increasing, and later even decreasing, the amount of compensation to the plant for processing raw materials. Thus, from May to December 2020, the plant lost more than 390 million hryvnias.

The second episode concerns the United Mining and Chemical Company. In October 2020, Dmytro Sennychenko managed to appoint a loyal v. at. company director. He, for his part, during 2020-2021, on behalf of the state-owned enterprise, deliberately concluded four contracts for the sale of titanium-containing raw materials at a reduced price with a Czech company controlled by Sennychenkoʼs adviser. This product was then resold at market prices. This caused losses to the state of more than 118 million hryvnias.

The result of these two episodes is losses to the state of more than 500 million hryvnias.