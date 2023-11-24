Actor Ostap Stupka was found guilty of a drunk driving accident. The court ordered restriction of freedom for 3 years

The Holosiivsky District Court of Kyiv found actor Ostap Stupka guilty of an accident while intoxicated and sentenced him to 3 years of imprisonment. He was also deprived of his driverʼs license and the right to drive a car for 8 years.
This was reported by "Suspilne" from the courtroom and the capital prosecutorʼs office.
Now, for three years, the actor is required to report to special institutions to perform community service. He will also be charged about 10 000 hryvnias for the examinations.
Stupkaʼs defense will appeal the verdict and plans to file an appeal.
- The accident involving Ostap Stupka occurred on April 4, 2023. Stupka drove his Range Rover into a parked Mitsubishi car in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv. Then he flew into the oncoming lane. A 38-year-old man who was sitting in a Mitsubishi was injured in the accident. Mortar was detained on the spot and tested for alcohol — the drager showed 1.62 ppm against the legal limit of 0.2 ppm.
- On April 6, the court sent the actor under night house arrest. In July, the investigation into the circumstances of the April accident was completed.