Actor Ostap Stupka was found guilty of a drunk driving accident. The court ordered restriction of freedom for 3 years

The Holosiivsky District Court of Kyiv found actor Ostap Stupka guilty of an accident while intoxicated and sentenced him to 3 years of imprisonment. He was also deprived of his driverʼs license and the right to drive a car for 8 years.

This was reported by "Suspilne" from the courtroom and the capital prosecutorʼs office.

Now, for three years, the actor is required to report to special institutions to perform community service. He will also be charged about 10 000 hryvnias for the examinations.

Stupkaʼs defense will appeal the verdict and plans to file an appeal.