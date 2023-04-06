Actor Ostap Stupka was sent under night house arrest in the case of a road accident

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sent actor Ostap Stupka under night house arrest, who on the evening of April 4 drunkenly drove into a parked car in the Holosiivskyiskyi district of the capital.
This is reported by "Suspilne".
Stupka will be under night house arrest (from 22:00 to 06:00) until June 5 inclusive. The victim is in the hospital with injuries of varying severity.
Ostap Stupka is suspected of violating traffic safety rules while intoxicated, he faces three years in prison with a three- to five-year suspension of the right to drive a car.
- It became known about the accident involving Ostap Stupka on April 5. Drager showed 1.62 ppm of alcohol in his blood. The permissible content of alcohol in the blood, at which it is still possible to drive, is 0.2 ppm. Stupka drove his Range Rover into a parked Mitsubishi car in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, a 38-year-old man was injured.