Actor Ostap Stupka was sent under night house arrest in the case of a road accident

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sent actor Ostap Stupka under night house arrest, who on the evening of April 4 drunkenly drove into a parked car in the Holosiivskyiskyi district of the capital.

This is reported by "Suspilne".

Stupka will be under night house arrest (from 22:00 to 06:00) until June 5 inclusive. The victim is in the hospital with injuries of varying severity.

Ostap Stupka is suspected of violating traffic safety rules while intoxicated, he faces three years in prison with a three- to five-year suspension of the right to drive a car.