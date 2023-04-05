Ostap Stupka was drunk and committed a road accident in Kyiv. The actor was detained

On the evening of April 4, actor Ostap Stupka drunkenly drove into a parked car in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. A 38-year-old man was injured in the blow and was hospitalized.

This is reported by the Kyiv police, and the name of the culprit of the road accident "Babel" was named by sources in the law enforcement agencies.

During the examination of the culprit of the road accident, the drager showed 1.62 ppm of alcohol in his blood. The permissible content of alcohol in the blood, at which it is still possible to drive, is 0.2 ppm. A reading above 3 ppm is considered a critical condition and alcohol poisoning, and 5 ppm is a relatively lethal dose.

The police arrested the violator at the scene in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Based on this fact, Kyiv police investigators started criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the rules of road traffic safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated.

The sanction of the article provides imprisonment for a term of up to three years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of three to five years.