Ukraine received $400 million in financial aid from Great Britain

The state budget of Ukraine received about $400 million under the guarantee of Great Britain through the Trust Fund of the World Bank. They will be directed to pensions and salaries of doctors.
This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.
The funds raised are part of the fifth additional financing of the PEACE in Ukraine project "Supporting public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine".
The loan is provided on preferential terms: the repayment term is 19 years with a five-year grace period.
- The total amount of financial assistance to Great Britain from February 2022 reaches $2 billion.
- Great Britain and partners allocate £127 million to help Ukraine in the winter.
- In August, Britain concluded three contracts for the supply of air defense systems for Ukraine worth $115 million within the framework of the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU).