Britain concluded three contracts for the supply of air defense systems for Ukraine

The British Ministry of Defense has signed three contracts worth more than 90 million pounds ($115 million) for the supply of air defense equipment to Ukraine.

Sky News writes about it.

The largest contract for £56 million was signed with the Norwegian defense company Kongsberg. It provides for the provision of anti-drone systems that Ukraine will be able to use to detect, track, destroy and disrupt the operation of Russian UAVs.

Among other things, we are talking about the CORTEX Typhon system, the supply of which the Norwegian manufacturer announced earlier this week.

The other two agreements also relate to air defense, but the British Ministry of Defense did not specify which equipment was involved.

It is noted that the agreements were concluded within the framework of the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), which has so far raised more than £770 million to provide lethal and non-lethal military support to Ukraine.