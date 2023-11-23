The court seized the property of Dubinskyi, his mother and his ex-wife

The Pechersky Court of Kyiv seized the property of the MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi, who is suspected of treason, as well as the property of his mother and ex-wife.

This is stated in the Unified Register of Court Decisions.

The arrest was made as a result of a pre-trial investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in criminal proceedings related to money laundering and tax evasion.

The investigation was started based on the statement of the executive director of the Anti-Corruption Center. It says that Dubinskyiʼs close relatives (mother and wife) have become owners of 24 apartments, 17 cars, 2 houses and 70 acres of land worth about $2.5 million over the past few years.

In particular, Dubinskyi himself purchased two apartments worth $100,000 in the penthouse of the 5-star Fairmont Grand Hotel in the capitalʼs Podil, six plots of land in the village of Khotiv near Kyiv, two of which have been converted into estates, a plot of land with a house in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, an apartment in an elite residential complex "French quarter" in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, an apartment on the Teremky massif in Kyiv. As of November 2019, the MP owned seven cars, including Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Honda and Subaru.

Dubinskyiʼs mother is a pensioner, but over the past five years she has become the owner of 19 real estate properties with a total value of about a million dollars. She also owns two Mercedes-Benz cars, two BMWs, as well as a Toyota Land Cruiser, Maserati Coupe Cambiocorsa and ZAZ Vida.

Dubinskyiʼs ex-wife has seven apartments in Kyiv, most of which are located next to the apartments of her ex-husband. In general, over the past few years, she has become the owner of real estate worth more than $300 000. At the same time, her official place of work is the position of marketing director of the "League of Financial Development", the founder of which is Dubinskyi.

The official income of the family for the period from 2003 to 2022 amounted to 19.57 million hryvnias, and the total value of the property of Dubinskyi, his mother and his ex-wife is $2.5 million (approximately 57.85 million hryvnias) — that is, almost three times more than the officially received income. The Pechersky Court of Kyiv granted the petition and seized 21 apartments and other real estate, as well as 15 cars belonging to Dubinskyi, his mother, and his ex-wife.