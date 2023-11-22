The Air Force will continue to issue an alarm over the takeoff of the Kinzhals carrier. The notification scheme will not change

The Air Force will continue to sound the alarm during the takeoff of the Russian MiG-31K, the carrier of the Kinzhals. Currently, the notification scheme will not be changed.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force Command Ignat.

"The public notification scheme will not change, because the MiG-31 sometimes takes off with a missile, sometimes without it. But very often information about the presence of a missile on board remains unknown," Ignat emphasized.

Earlier, President Zelensky instructed the military to propose a solution so that flights of Russian MiG-31Ks do not paralyze the country for hours.

According to Yuriy Ignat, the Air Force has not yet received instructions to change alerts in the event of a MiG-31 takeoff.

"For us, the public notification scheme will not change. We try to do it as soon as possible on the official Telegram channel. As for what the threat level will be, in other words, what color to draw the map, it will be decided at the highest level," the spokesman added.

Why air alarms have become longer

Air alarms in Ukraine have become longer due to the longer flights of the MiG-31K "Kinzhals" carriers — they are practicing new maneuvers and refueling in the air, but why and for what reasons, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not know.

Previously, these planes practiced take-offs and landings quite quickly — the alarm lasted an average of 20 minutes, and now more than 2.5 hours.

Yuriy Ignat does not have an answer to the question of why the Russians have started to practice refueling in the air right now. They take off from three airfields that are relatively close to Ukraine, and this has nothing to do with patrolling the Black Sea. Refueling is also not required for attacks on Ukraine, so it is not yet clear why they are refueling, says Ignat.