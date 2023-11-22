Switzerland agreed to transfer 25 Leopard tanks to Germany. The main condition is that the tanks must not enter Ukraine

Switzerland has agreed to sell 25 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Germany — on the condition that the equipment does not end up in Ukraine.
This was reported by the Swiss government.
The tanks will be handed over to the German manufacturer "Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH".
"Germany has assured that the tanks will remain either in Germany, NATO or its EU partners to cover the existing shortage," the Swiss government said in a statement.
The transfer of tanks to Ukraine, as explained in the Federal Council, would contradict the Law on Military Materials and would cause changes in Switzerlandʼs neutrality policy.
- The Swiss Army currently has 134 Leopard 2A4 WE main battle tanks, which were upgraded as part of the 2006 armament program. In addition, the army has about 90 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks, which have been decommissioned.
- Previously, the Swiss concern "Raug" asked for permission to sell old tanks to Ukraine, which the company bought in Italy in 2016 and did not use. They were bought for resale or for spare parts. However, Switzerland rejected the request to sell Leopard tanks to Ukraine, because it contradicts its current legislation.