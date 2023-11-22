Switzerland agreed to transfer 25 Leopard tanks to Germany. The main condition is that the tanks must not enter Ukraine

Switzerland has agreed to sell 25 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Germany — on the condition that the equipment does not end up in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Swiss government.

The tanks will be handed over to the German manufacturer "Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH".

"Germany has assured that the tanks will remain either in Germany, NATO or its EU partners to cover the existing shortage," the Swiss government said in a statement.

The transfer of tanks to Ukraine, as explained in the Federal Council, would contradict the Law on Military Materials and would cause changes in Switzerlandʼs neutrality policy.