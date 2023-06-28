Switzerland rejected the request of the Swiss concern to sell “Leopard” tanks to Ukraine

The Federal Council of Switzerland rejected the request of the Swiss defense concern Ruag to sell 96 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine. This is contrary to the current legislation.
This is stated in the press release of the Federation Council.
An authorization for the sale, as explained in the Federal Council, would, in particular, be contrary to the Law on War Materials and would cause changes to Switzerlandʼs policy of neutrality.
- Ruag asked for permission to sell old tanks to Ukraine, which the company bought in Italy in 2016 and did not use. They were bought for resale or spare parts, but they are still in Italy in need of repair. The German concern Rheinmetall wanted to purchase them, and in the future the machines could be transferred to Ukraine.