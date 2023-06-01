The Swiss concern can supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine

The Swiss company Ruag, which specializes in the defense industry, wants to sell 96 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine. The press secretary of the company reported this in a comment to public radio SRF.

These are old tanks that were bought in Italy in 2016 and were not used. Then the tanks were bought for resale or spare parts. They are still in Italy. Now they are not ready for battle and need repairs. The German concern Rheinmetall wants to buy them. In the future, the machines can be transferred to Ukraine.