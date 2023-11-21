Forbes Global terminated the deal to sell the media company to billionaire Russell. He was suspected of ties to the Russian Federation

The shareholders of Forbes Global terminated the agreement to sell the media company to a group of investors led by Austin Russell.

This is stated in the statement of the company cited by Bloomberg.

"There has been no shortage of investment interest in our company over the years, and we will continue to consider other opportunities that can help accelerate our growth strategy," the company said.

In May 2023, Russell and Hong Kong-based Integrated Whale Media Investments (IWM) announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Forbes Global Media Holdings.

In October, The Washington Post journalists got access to audio and video recordings, where the Russian oligarch Magomed Musayev says that he "bought the global Forbes", and formally everything was arranged on Russell. Austin himself denied Russian connections.