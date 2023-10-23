Forbes Ukraine: Billionaire Austin Russell denies the “presence of Russian capital” in the deal to buy the magazineʼs parent company

The Ukrainian magazine Forbes writes that the American billionaire Austin Russell "categorically denies the presence of Russian capital" in the deal to acquire the global media group Forbes Global Media Holdings, the parent company of the magazine.

The agreement to purchase an 82% stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings has not yet been completed, the magazine writes, and is being reviewed by American regulators. "It [the deal] is under review by U.S. regulators, including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury," the release noted.

The magazine recalled that Austin Russell announced the acquisition of an 82% stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings this May 2023, and added that he is the founder and CEO of Luminar Technologies, a company specializing in the development of autonomous driving technologies with a capitalization of more than $1.5 billion