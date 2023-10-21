WP: Russian oligarch Magomed Musayev became the shadow owner of the Forbes media group

Russian oligarch Magomed Musayev claims in private conversations that he has become the owner of the entire Forbes media group.

Journalists of The Washington Post got access to audio and video recordings where Musayev says that he "bought the global Forbes." Previously, he officially became the owner of the Russian division of the business magazine.

"You see, when you have the key to the worldʼs most prestigious brand in your hands, this key will give me access to anyone," the oligarch says in one of the recordings.

Also in the conversation, he mentions Austin Russell, who officially owns a controlling stake in the magazine since May 2023. According to Musayev, he is just the face of the deal.

Formally, the agreement was signed for the American Austin Russell. According to documents, Austin Russell paid $800 million for a controlling stake in Forbes.

The seller was the Hong Kong company Integrated Whale Media Investments (IWMI), which bought Forbes Media from the Forbes family back in 2014.

Journalists contacted Russell for a comment, but he called the involvement of the Russians in the purchase of the media holding "absolute nonsense."