The Parliament of Slovakia approved Ficoʼs government and supported the plan to stop military aid to Ukraine

The parliament of Slovakia has approved Prime Minister Robert Ficoʼs government, backing a policy agenda that includes ending state military aid to Ukraine, slowly reducing the budget deficit and introducing a new bank tax.

This is reported by “Reuters”.

Fico won the elections in September 2023, and on October 25, President Zuzana Chaputova appointed him prime minister for the fourth time.

The coalition adopted its policy program last week, and parliament backed it with a vote of confidence.

The program promises a special tax on bank profits and measures to reduce interest rates on mortgage loans. Special charges will be imposed on excess profits in other unspecified sectors.

The plan also includes Ficoʼs pre-election promise to end Slovakiaʼs official military aid to Ukraine and to seek an end to hostilities while recognizing Ukraineʼs international borders.

Slovakia will resist the abolition of the EU member statesʼ veto or the transition to majority voting in more areas.

The opposition voted against the program, citing Ficoʼs attacks on independent media and the firing of high-ranking police officers investigating bribery by members of the new ruling coalition.