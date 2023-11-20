The head of the Pentagon discussed with Zelensky Ukraineʼs plans for the winter and the needs of the troops

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a meeting with the Minister of Defense of the United States of America, Lloyd Austin, who arrived in Kyiv on November 20 for a visit.

According to the Office of the President, the US delegation also included the commander of the European Command of the US Armed Forces and the Supreme Commander of the Joint NATO Forces in Europe, Christopher Cavoli.

The President discussed with the delegation the current situation at the front, strategic goals and priority needs of the Ukrainian troops. The American side received a request for an uninterrupted supply of weapons and ammunition. Separately, Zelensky emphasized that, taking into account the arrival of winter, it is necessary to strengthen military support for Ukraine.

The Washington Post writes that Austin and the delegation want to learn more from Zelensky about how Ukraineʼs winter strategy against Russia will develop. American officials expect that Russia will use the winter to regroup its forces and launch stronger strikes than last year on Ukrainian power plants and civilian infrastructure.