The head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv

Today, November 20, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv with an unannounced visit.

He declared about this in X.

"I am here today to convey an important message — the United States will continue to support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom against Russian aggression, both now and in the future," Austin stressed.

Together with Lloyd Austin, the commander of NATOʼs joint armed forces in Europe Christopher Cavoli also arrived in Kyiv.

The US Defense Ministry informed that Lloyd Austin will meet with the top leadership of Ukraine and hold negotiations. They will focus on further strengthening the strategic partnership between Washington and Kyiv, in particular on providing the Armed Forces with the necessary combat capabilities both in winter and for further protection.