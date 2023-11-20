The head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv

Today, November 20, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv with an unannounced visit.
He declared about this in X.
"I am here today to convey an important message — the United States will continue to support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom against Russian aggression, both now and in the future," Austin stressed.
Together with Lloyd Austin, the commander of NATOʼs joint armed forces in Europe Christopher Cavoli also arrived in Kyiv.
The US Defense Ministry informed that Lloyd Austin will meet with the top leadership of Ukraine and hold negotiations. They will focus on further strengthening the strategic partnership between Washington and Kyiv, in particular on providing the Armed Forces with the necessary combat capabilities both in winter and for further protection.
- The visit of the head of the Pentagon to Kyiv takes place on the eve of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Rammstein format, which should be held on November 22.
- On October 11, after the 16th Ramstein, the head of the US Defense Ministry said that his country will take on the role of the leader of the coalition that will help Ukraine develop its Air Force, and Ukrainian pilots will be able to use F-16 fighters no earlier than in the spring of 2024.