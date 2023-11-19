On the border with Poland, a headquarters was opened to help Ukrainian drivers affected by the strike

On the Ukrainian-Polish border, a headquarters was opened to help Ukrainian drivers who remain blocked due to a strike by Polish carriers.
This was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.
The main task of the headquarters is to provide people with food, drinking water, medicines and fuel.
As for the queues, today they stretched for more than 30 kilometers in the direction of Yagodin. In the direction of Rava-Ruska — more than 10 km, in the direction of Krakow — more than 16 km. A coordinator is assigned to each of the three border crossing points. He collects data about the needs of drivers and is in constant contact with them. The Ukrtransbezpeka hotline is also open 24 hours a day: +38 (067) 120 0483.
- On November 6, several dozen Polish carriers began blocking three Polish-Ukrainian border crossings in the Polish villages of Grebenne, Dorogusk, and Korchova. The picketers are demanding the cancellation of "transport visa-free" for Ukraine and banning the registration in Poland of transport companies with foreign capital, which are pushing Polish entrepreneurs out of the market. The organizers said that they will protest until January 3. Private cars and buses promise to pass without obstruction.
- After negotiations, Polish carriers refused to stop blocking the border with Ukraine and rejected the joint proposals of the European Commission, Ukraine and Poland. A key demand of the protesters is a return to the permit system. The Ukrainian side stated that this demand cannot be fulfilled, and the Directorate of the European Commission emphasized that such an issue cannot be the subject of this meeting.
- On November 16, Polish colleagues were joined by Slovak transporters, who have been protesting against the liberalization of EU rules for Ukrainian trucks for several days.
- On November 18, the Ukrainian border service reported that 2,800 trucks were stuck on the border with Poland.