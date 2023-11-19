On the border with Poland, a headquarters was opened to help Ukrainian drivers affected by the strike

On the Ukrainian-Polish border, a headquarters was opened to help Ukrainian drivers who remain blocked due to a strike by Polish carriers.

This was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The main task of the headquarters is to provide people with food, drinking water, medicines and fuel.

As for the queues, today they stretched for more than 30 kilometers in the direction of Yagodin. In the direction of Rava-Ruska — more than 10 km, in the direction of Krakow — more than 16 km. A coordinator is assigned to each of the three border crossing points. He collects data about the needs of drivers and is in constant contact with them. The Ukrtransbezpeka hotline is also open 24 hours a day: +38 (067) 120 0483.