The state of New York recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The state of New York recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. It became the 34th US state that made such a decision, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova reported.
She thanked the governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, for her solidarity with Ukraine, as well as the team of the Consulate General of Ukraine in New York and the Ukrainian community.
At 1:00 p.m. local time, the Ukrainian community will honor the memory of the Holodomor victims at a memorial service in St. Patrickʼs Cathedral in New York.
- On November 28, 2006, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the Law "On the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine", which recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.
- On December 15, 2022, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor in Ukraine, which recognizes the events of the 1930s as genocide of the Ukrainian people.
- On October 12, 2023, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people and called on all parliaments of the member states of the Council of Europe and other parliaments to follow its example.
- On November 17, the state of Iowa became the 33rd state that recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.