The state of New York recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The state of New York recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. It became the 34th US state that made such a decision, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova reported.

She thanked the governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, for her solidarity with Ukraine, as well as the team of the Consulate General of Ukraine in New York and the Ukrainian community.

At 1:00 p.m. local time, the Ukrainian community will honor the memory of the Holodomor victims at a memorial service in St. Patrickʼs Cathedral in New York.