The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of Ukrainians

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced this on October 12.

"Restoring historical justice and paying tribute to Holodomor victims sends a message that justice is inevitable for all past and present Moscowʼs crimes," Zelenskyi said.

PACE also called on all Council of Europe member state parliaments and other parliaments to follow this example.