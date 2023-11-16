Russia shelled Kherson, there are dead and injured

Russia shelled Kherson in the evening of November 16, a 75-year-old woman was killed. This was announced by the head of the Kherson city military administration, Roman Mrochko.
A 15-year-old girl and her 52-year-old relative were also injured and were hospitalized. In addition, high-rise and private buildings in the Central and Dnipro districts of Kherson were damaged.
- During the year, Russia killed 405 people in the de-occupied Kherson region. Another 1,705 people, including 72 children, were injured.
- Russian occupiers captured Kherson and almost the entire Kherson region at the beginning of a full-scale invasion. In November 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, together with the regional center, from the Russian occupiers. After that, the Russians began systematically shelling Kherson and other liberated settlements in the region.