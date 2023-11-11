During the year, Russia killed 405 people in the de-occupied Kherson region

Today is exactly one year since the day of the liberation of the right bank of the Kherson Region from the Russian invaders. During this year, Russia killed 405 people there, including ten children.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of regional military administration, announced this on the air of the telethon.

Another 1,705 people, including 72 children, were injured.

During this year after de-occupation, law enforcement officers recorded more than 18,000 criminal offenses against peace, security and international law. Three people were convicted in these cases, and another 62 reported suspicions. There were more than 1,500 cases of abduction of Ukrainians, of which the Russians are still holding at least 853 people.

As for children deprived of parental care, 1,026 of them are now in the occupied territories or in Russia. It is still unknown where 140 orphans are. At the same time, Ukraine managed to return 146 children.