Switzerland supported the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine

Switzerland has informed that it supports the creation of a special tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland on November 16.

Countries advocating the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine have been meeting for several months within the framework of the main group of countries and jointly working out decisions on the future format of the tribunal, its location and methods of work. Switzerland officially joined the main group at a meeting in Berlin on November 16. The country was represented by Ambassador Franz Perres, head of the Office of Public International Law.

Switzerland states that the success of such a tribunal will depend on several factors, it must:

have a strong legal basis and comply with international norms and standards;

complement existing mechanisms, especially the International Criminal Court;

use international support;

have an international character.

In addition to supporting the creation of a special tribunal, Switzerland will push for a revision of the Rome Statute to facilitate the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) so that it can deal with crimes of aggression in all contexts.

In recent months, 38 countries, including France, Germany, Norway, Guatemala, Japan and Canada, have supported the initiative for a special tribunal.