Air defense forces destroyed 16 Shahed drones and a guided missile during the night

On the night of November 16, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with attack drones and missiles. In total, over the past day, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 16 Shahed drones and one Kh-59 guided air missile.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russians launched 18 Shahed drones from the southeast. The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 16 of them — for this they used units of mobile fire groups, fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile units.

In addition, on the evening of November 15 in the Poltava region, the Air Defense Forces destroyed a guided air missile Kh-59.

Around midnight, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or injuries.