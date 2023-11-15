National Police: A Russian from the Netherlands transferred components for kamikaze drones to the Russian Federation

The National Police of Ukraine eliminated the channel through which Russian components for "kamikaze" drones were supplied from the European Union.

During the investigation, the police received in good condition two drones that the Russians use for shelling Ukraine — Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6. They were divided into components and installed by manufacturers of high-tech products, control units and microcircuits from the European Union and the USA. Their products, despite the sanctions, went to Russia for the production of strike drones.

Ukraine passed this information on to law enforcement officers in the EU. The Netherlands was the first to respond to this and launched the international operation "Drake". During the operation, evidence was collected about a Russian businessman who lives permanently in the Netherlands and has been supplying the Russian Federation with microcircuits for the needs of the army for the past seven months, bypassing sanctions.

In order to mask his activities, the man used fictitious companies registered in the Maldives. The court of the city of Rotterdam has already issued a sentence — one and a half years of imprisonment and a fine of €200,000.