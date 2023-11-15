Two rescuers died near Zaporizhzhia. They arrived to put out the fire after the shelling and came under a new blow

Two rescuers were killed in a morning rocket attack on a village near Zaporizhzhia. They arrived to extinguish the fire, after which the occupiers struck again. Three more rescuers were injured. Four civilians were also injured.
"Our unarmed heroes are now forever 31 and 34," Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said.
Vitaly Nakaryakov and Serhiy Dorogokuplia died, the State Emergency Service reported.
From 9:50 a.m. to 10:18 a.m., Russian troops launched three rocket attacks on the civilian infrastructure of one of the populated areas of Zaporizhzhia district.
- After a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian occupation forces captured most of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. On February 26, 2022, after battles with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers entered the 150,000-strong Melitopol. The occupiers could not take the regional center of Zaporizhzhia, so they decided to make Melitopol the "capital" of the temporarily occupied part of the region and held a pseudo-referendum there on the "joining" of the region to the Russian Federation.