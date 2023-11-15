Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with three missiles — one dead, seven injured

From 9:50 a.m. to 10:18 a.m., Russian troops launched three rocket attacks on the civilian infrastructure of one of the populated areas of Zaporizhzhia district.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Yuriy Malashko.

According to him, it is currently known about one dead man and seven wounded.

The blast wave and debris damaged houses, two cars and farm buildings located near the impact site.