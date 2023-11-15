Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with three missiles — one dead, seven injured

From 9:50 a.m. to 10:18 a.m., Russian troops launched three rocket attacks on the civilian infrastructure of one of the populated areas of Zaporizhzhia district.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Yuriy Malashko.
According to him, it is currently known about one dead man and seven wounded.
The blast wave and debris damaged houses, two cars and farm buildings located near the impact site.
- After a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian occupation forces captured most of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. On February 26, 2022, after battles with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers entered the 150,000-strong Melitopol. The occupiers could not take the regional center of Zaporizhzhia, so they decided to make Melitopol the "capital" of the temporarily occupied part of the region and held a pseudo-referendum there on the "joining" of the region to the Russian Federation.