The Come Back Alive Foundation will partially reveal the contents of the Black Box. But first we need to collect UAH 15 million

The Ukrainian fund of competent assistance to the army "Come Back Alive" will partially tell what was contained in the secret Black Box, for which Ukrainians collected 230 million hryvnias exactly one year ago.

The chairman of the foundation, Taras Chmut, announced this in a joint video with blogger Ihor Lachenkov.

The condition for revealing the secret was the collection of another 15 million hryvnias for the fighters who work with the contents of the secret box.

The joint secret project of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the "Come Back Alive" foundation, and blogger Ihor Lachenkov Black Box has already caused the occupiers more than $700 million in losses.