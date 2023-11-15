The Come Back Alive Foundation will partially reveal the contents of the Black Box. But first we need to collect UAH 15 million

The Ukrainian fund of competent assistance to the army "Come Back Alive" will partially tell what was contained in the secret Black Box, for which Ukrainians collected 230 million hryvnias exactly one year ago.
The chairman of the foundation, Taras Chmut, announced this in a joint video with blogger Ihor Lachenkov.
The condition for revealing the secret was the collection of another 15 million hryvnias for the fighters who work with the contents of the secret box.
The joint secret project of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the "Come Back Alive" foundation, and blogger Ihor Lachenkov Black Box has already caused the occupiers more than $700 million in losses.
- In 2022, at the request of the Ministry of Education and Culture, 230 million hryvnias were collected for the secret Black Box project, which is a scaling up of the previous secret initiative with "Return Alive" with a total cost of 40 million hryvnias. Since the beginning of 2023, more than 270 million hryvnias have already been accumulated within this project. This made it possible to cause significant damage to Russiaʼs defense sector and reduce the number of its troops that were supposed to replenish the occupation contingent.