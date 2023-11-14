The European Commission allocates €110 million to help Ukrainians affected by the war

The European Commission is increasing humanitarian funding to support Ukrainians affected by the full-scale war by €110 million.
From this package, €100 million will go to support Ukrainians in Ukraine, and €10 million will go to support Ukrainian refugees and their host communities in Moldova. This will help provide Ukrainians with monetary assistance, food, water, shelter, medical care, psychosocial support, etc.
- The day before, Norway allocated €84 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Help will be provided to those who have lost housing, food, water, and normal living conditions. The funds will also be allocated to education, health care, psychosocial support, and protection of the civilian population.