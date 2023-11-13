Norway allocates €84 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Norway allocates one billion kroner (€84 million) to Norwegian organizations that help Ukrainians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country writes about this.

Organizations include the Norwegian Red Cross, the Refugee Council, “Save the Children”, NORCAP, “Church Aid”, “Peopleʼs Aid” and others. The money will go to them as part of the Norwegian Nansen support program for Ukraine.

Help will be provided to those who have lost housing, food, water and normal living conditions. Also, the funds will be directed to education, health care and psychosocial support, protection of the civilian population, in particular, Norway will intensify aid for demining.