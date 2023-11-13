The occupiers massively shelled the center of Kherson. There are dead and injured

In the afternoon of November 13, the Russian army massively shelled the center of Kherson. Two people died.
The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this.
A 62-year-old woman from Kherson and a 45-year-old man from Kherson died of their injuries. Two more men were hospitalized in the surgical department with leg injuries and abdominal injuries.
A 50-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were also taken to the hospital. Their condition is satisfactory.
Earlier in the day, the Russians fired artillery at a car in the suburbs of Kherson. The driver died, the two-month-old baby suffered a mine-explosive head injury, and his mother suffered a traumatic amputation of her legs, she is in serious condition.
- Russian occupiers captured Kherson and almost the entire Kherson region at the beginning of a full-scale invasion. In November, the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, together with the regional center, from the Russian occupiers. After that, the Russians began systematically shelling Kherson and other liberated settlements in the region.